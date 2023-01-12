Bobby Benitez

Bobby Benitez

 COURTESY PHOTO GRAHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 64-year-old Thatcher man has pleaded not guilty to two charges stemming from the Dec. 13 death of a woman with whom he lived.

The attorney for Bobby Benitez entered the plea during an arraignment held Monday at the Graham County Superior Court House in Safford.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments