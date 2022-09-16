SalsaFest 2010 (copy)

Andrew Preckham won the Salsa Eating Challenge at the 2010 SalsaFest.

Salsa makers are invited to demonstrate their culinary prowess at the 16th annual NatureSweet SalsaFest on Sept. 23 and 24.

Local fame and some fortune may await.

This SalsaFest contestant fire roasted her chiles as part of her salsa preparation in 2013.
A taster samples the goods at the second annual SalsaFest in 2008.

