Flash flooding and rising water levels can be dangerous for people caught in them and even more dangerous for the people trying to perform a rescue, said Ronnie Glaspie, president of Graham County Search and Rescue.
Glaspie, who has been with Graham County Search and Rescue for 27 years, and Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred sat down for interviews with the Eastern Arizona Courier last Friday morning to talk about monsoon safety — just hours before a 4-year-old Central girl was swept away in a flash flood.
“They are the scariest rescues we ever go on. They scare me to death,” Glaspie said.
Watching people stuck in the midst of rushing water, some volunteers might think they are strong enough and rush out to save them, but often times, the water is strong enough to knock adult men off their feet, and can be lethal, he said.
Glaspie said in order to rescue a person from the water, volunteers have to be athletically fit and know what they’re doing. Search and rescue personnel are required to complete training and be tested before becoming swift-water rescue certified. The testing is usually done in the Salt River and it is incredibly strenuous, he said.
It can take several minutes for SAR teams to get to scenes, Glaspie said many times well-meaning bystanders can make a horrible situation worse.
“What scares me is the other civilians trying to help and getting caught in the water,” he said.
Avoid the danger
Even if a thunderstorm is miles away, people need to avoid washes, Glaspie said. A flash flood upstream can cause water to come racing down, sweeping people or cars downstream. People also need to avoid any type of flooded roads, he said. They should simply wait for the water to lower and then drive across when the road is clear.
“We’re prone to have them, there will be a flash flood for a few hours. We try to tell everybody to be patient,” he said.
Allred said there are different types of people when it comes to desert rainstorms. One type will stay in the house and hunker down until the storm passes, the other will have to go outside and explore the wilderness. However, exploring dry washes when a rainstorm may be upstream can be extremely dangerous.
“People like to get out, they like to see what the country is like when it rains,” he said. “As soon as the first drop hits that windshield some want to drive in the mud. The thing about the washes in Arizona is there can be a wall of water that can completely take you out.”
Like Glaspie, Allred wishes motorists would wait for the waters to go down before crossing flooded washes.
“It happens in the county, the process is that people will say, ‘I live over there,’ people try to cross it (the wash) to get home,” he said. “If they would just sit and wait, it may take a couple of hours, but you can wait until it’s over. It does no good to drive through a flooded wash. Safety up, take care of yourself.”
What to do
If you find yourself in a flooded roadway and your car is stuck in the water, call 9-1-1 immediately, Glaspie said.
“Try to stay in your car even if your car is moving, for the most part, unless the water is really high, you’re going to be safer in the car than anywhere else unless the water goes over the car,” he said.
The debris in the water can hit people, and may hurt them, he said. By staying in the car you eliminate the risk of being hurt by debris.
“Usually the water will go down in 30 minutes to an hour,” he said.
Swift water rescues
Glaspie said he remembers an incident 15 years ago near the Safford Mine. Two men and a woman tried to cross a flooded wash in their vehicle, and the water swept the vehicle away. Unfortunately, it was roughly half an hour before anyone knew the three people were missing. The woman didn’t survive.
In another incident, a woman drove her car into Marijilda Wash outside Safford. Ignoring a warning sign, the woman drove into the water and her car was swept roughly 100 yards downstream.
“Luckily, she was in the car and on the phone,” he said. “Dispatch talked to her until she could see our flashlights.”
She escaped unharmed.