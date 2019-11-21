SAFFORD — On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Gila Watershed Partnership will participate in GivingTuesday by hosting a Taco Tuesday fund-raiser at Manor House Restaurant, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Customers who attend can enjoy 99-cent tacos all day. GWP will have raffles, native potted plants for sale, a GWP information table and more. GWP board members and staff will also assist in serving customers and be available for questions and information. Ten percent of all Manor House proceeds for the day will go towards GWP’s GivingTuesday goal.
GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following the retail events of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, nonprofit organizations rally their supporters for a day of maximum impact. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day, and touches every person on the planet.
Alongside the Taco Tuesday fundraiser, GWP will also be launching an all-day fund-raising campaign to raise money for internship opportunities for local youth in 2020. In just one day, GWP is striving to raise $8,320 to provide four students each with a semester long internship.
“We believe that conserving our natural resources goes hand in hand with economic opportunity,” said Melanie Tluczek, GWP executive director. “Our youth are the future for preserving our natural heritage in this desert region. Our community can help by donating to help reach our goal. Every dollar donated goes toward local youth opportunities to gain experience in restoration, horticulture, leadership, and STEM education through hands-on projects and learning.”
Those interested in supporting GWP and its goals can go to www.gwpaz.org/donate/GivingTuesday to donate. Donations can be made before, on or after Dec. 3; however, this year Facebook is matching donations made on Dec. 3, starting at 6 a.m., and will match dollar for dollar on a first-come, first-served basis until $7 million in eligible donations are matched.
“We are really excited about this year’s GivingTuesday campaign,” Tluczek said. “With the Facebook matching opportunity and the generous support of our community members, we are hopeful that we can reach our goal. We want to give a big thank you to Manor House for hosting this Taco Tuesday fund-raising event. Please mark your calendar and plan on joining us to help our local youth.”
Those who are interested in joining GWP’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.gwpaz.org/donate/GivingTuesday. For more information on how GWP is participating in GivingTuesday, contact: julie@gwpaz.org or 928-424-3886.
For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website www.givingtuesday.org or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday.