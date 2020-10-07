The Safford City Graham County library has come up with a novel way to get in the Halloween mood as it slowly edges its way back into events and active programming.
Library program coordinator Leslie Talley said participants in the library’s Story Walk program can stroll down Safford's Main Street day or night to read pages of the book, “The Scarecrow.” The first page is located in the window of Ginaveve's Market Place at 401 West Mainstreet.
“It’s a cute little story,” said Retha Russell, the library’s early literacy coordinator. “It’s about a scarecrow who makes friends with the crows because he’s lonely.”
Talley and Russell set up the story walk on Monday evening, having called the local businesses ahead of time to get permission to place the book pages in the store windows. After the book is finished, families can drop by the library to pick up a free scarecrow craft kit.
On Oct. 29 the library will open to more active programming in the form of a trick or treat event for ages zero to five. Employees will be in costumes and youngsters can follow a path within the library for a trick or treating experience, Talley said. This event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon.
In other news, the coding club held its first meeting last week. The program combines role-playing games and coding. The meeting was well attended and adhered to strict social distancing guidelines, the women said.