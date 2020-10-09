Pima Turkey Trot organizers intend to keep up the pace this year after being given the green light by the town government.
The annual Pima Turkey Trot 5K and 10K race is set for Thanksgiving Day. Despite COVID-19, the outside event will change very little this year, according to co-organizer Melinda Nelson.
This will be the 15th year of the race, and has become a tradition for many local families, she said. Each year roughly 750 to 900 people participate.
“What we really love to see is the families out there together on Thanksgiving Day. It’s not so much the running event as it is a family event. I enjoy seeing the families out there enjoying it,” Nelson said.
Each year the money raised by the races' sponsors fund equipment purchases and various projects in Pima schools. The latest event paid for a wheelchair accessible swing for the Dan Hinton School in Pima, Nelson said. In past years it has paid for gym wall padding, sound systems and basketball hoops.
There is a $10 entrance fee which mostly pays for the T-shirt with the event logo on the front and sponsor logos on the back. On average, the race raises $8,000 to $10,000 dollars in sponsorship money.
Despite the uncertain economy due to COVID-19, co-organizer Cody Marshall said there are plenty of sponsors for the event already.
If there is an unseen change in the government’s wishes regarding COVID-19 precautions and the race has to be called off, Marshall said T-shirts will still be sold and the sponsorship money will still go to local schools. Registration fees will not be refunded, however.
“It seems to grow every year, and families are making it a tradition. That’s what keeps us going,” Marshall said.
The Town of Pima council agreed unanimously Tuesday night to allow the event to proceed. Councilwoman Cheryl Teeters later said she felt excited that the town will be able to participate in the race.
At each trot, there are prizes for the fastest runners in each category, as well as a one-mile fun run. To register for the race and view the track, visit www.pimaturkeytrot.com.