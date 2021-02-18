This Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic loss of Kade Nelson, Mason Gann and Emmett Darnell in a car wreck. On Thursday, Pima High School staff members and students held a moment of silence for Mason. They also remembered him by gathering around his truck to enjoy his favorite snacks of Dr. Pepper and Goldfish crackers. On Friday, Thatcher High School students will pick up litter around the school and host a barbecue to celebrate Kade. Folks from all over Graham and Greenlee counties will be participating in a commemorative drive on March 6, as well. The details of it are still being pulled together.
