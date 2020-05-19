When Taya Baldwin found out a few years ago she was ranked sixth in her class at Thatcher High School, she didn’t set her mind to becoming No. 1. She managed to do it just the same.
The 18-year-old is graduating with a 4.0 grade point average and is heading to Eastern Arizona College in the fall.
Baldwin moved to Thatcher from Joseph City, Arizona right before her sixth grade year. The youngest of eight grew up knowing her parents, Kent and Julie, valued education and over the last two years she took it upon herself to take advanced courses that allowed her to earn credits at Thatcher High and EAC at the same time -- trigonometry, U.S. History, calculus and a pair of English courses.
“My parents definitely wanted me to push myself and if they knew I could do better they’d push me to do better, but, like me, if I was doing my best and I didn’t make valedictorian, that would be OK,” Baldwin said.
She didn’t spend all of her time in high school with her nose stuck in books, however. Baldwin kept busy playing volleyball, basketball and on the track field. She competed in the 100 and 400 meter hurdles, ran the 4X4 and was a high jumper.
She’s actually going to EAC on a volleyball scholarship.
Over the past several weeks, Baldwin said she’s been binge watching the Harry Potter and Fast and Furious series, Parks and Rec and the Gilmore Girls. She’s also been going for walks and helping paint the family home.
Right now Baldwin thinks she’ll major in biology.
“I’m not super set on that though, but I’ll probably do something in the science field,” Baldwin said. “I just really got interested in science when I took human anatomy last year.”
As for what career she’d like to pursue? Maybe nursing, physical therapy or teaching.
She’s sad about the way she and her 100-plus classmates ended their senior year, but is trying to stay positive.
“It’s hard because there’s nothing we can do. There’s no one to blame. It’s just unfortunate,” she said.