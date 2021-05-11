The annual Southeast Arizona Teachers’ Academy is an opportunity for educators to sharpen their teaching skills without having to leave home or spend any money.
“We want them to leave and say, ‘I can’t wait for school to start, so I can try this!’” said Donna McGaughey, Graham County school superintendent.
From June 7 through June 10, teachers will be heading to Eastern Arizona College to pick and choose from more than 100 free classes ranging from classroom management to trauma recognition and de-stressing techniques. The classes cover everything from preschool education to senior year courses in high school, she said.
More than 200 educators attend the academy every year and organizers try to make it as easy for educators to participate as possible, McGaughey said.
“Some teachers have to teach summer school, so we are very flexible,” she said. “We want to get everyone off to a good start, as well as sharpen the skills of veteran teachers. We want everyone to benefit.”
The point of the academy is to bring high-quality and up-to-date teaching tactics and ideas to the rural educators of Graham and Greenlee counties, whether they are long-time educators, newly minted teachers or substitutes, she said.
Making a difference for teachers
Presenters from all over the state come to the academy, and some local educators make presentations as well. Don Goodman, Morenci High School principal, makes multiple presentations during the academy each year. One of his presentations highlights certain strategies to help children with sensory sensitivity special educational needs.
“I call the presentation ‘Too loud, too bright, too fast, too tight,’” he said. “I have a son who is special needs. He is 30-years-old now and I talk about the challenges he had in school.”
Goodman tells his fellow educators it’s incredibly important to keep a portion of the classroom quiet for children struggling with sensory processing disorders because they become frustrated and unable to focus due to the constant sensations of the outside world.
“Have compassion. You have to learn to see the world where they’re coming from and minimize sensory distractions,” he said.
After each presentation, Goodman said he can see tell when his colleagues are thinking about a specific person who may be sensory defensive, in other words, a person who reacts negatively to being overly stimulated.
“I’ve had teachers who are also parents of sensory defensive kids. After the presentation, they come up to me and say, ‘It’s nice to know we’re not the only ones,’” he said.
Paulette LeBlanc, who has helped put the academy on every year, will be teaching educators how to write United Way grant applications. Adam O’Doherty, CEO of United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, will also be at the session to answer questions.
“I think the biggest benefit to the teachers is access to quality academic growth; it helps us tell them they are valued,” she said.
Each year attendees fill out a form, telling the organizers their thoughts on the academy and what they hope to see in presentations next year, LeBlanc said.
Anyone interested in attending the academy can contact the Graham County Superintendent office at 928-428-2880 or visit the office at 921 Thatcher Boulevard.