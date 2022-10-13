The Graham County Sheriff’s Office records identify the 17-year-old fatal victim in a collision Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 191 as Natalie John.
Sheriff’s Office dispatch logs report that a call for agency assist came through at 10:39 a.m. regarding a collision at the intersection of West Cactus Road and U.S. Highway 191 near milepost 115, in the southbound lane.
John, presumably the driver of a black Chevrolet Suburban, was documented as not breathing at 10:53 a.m., and a request for a Lifeline helicopter was canceled at 11:08 a.m. Eleven minutes later, a request was documented that a funeral home be notified.
The incident is under investigation by Arizona Department of Safety. AZDPS spokesman Bart Graves said there appeared to be no other injuries.
Although initially reported as a head-on, the report dialogue was amended to state the collision was a T-bone style accident. Courier staff on scene observed extensive damage to the left side of the SUV.
The other vehicle involved in the crash was a dump truck marked with CKC Construction and Materials on the driver’s side door. Both vehicles were in the process of being towed from the scene as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. A boom truck from Sparklight internet and cable was also present, suspending a large cable that apparently was downed in the incident.
The sheriff’s report stated that hazmat was called out due to a diesel leak that was “possibly heading toward Roper Lake.”