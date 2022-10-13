One confirmed dead in collision on U.S. 191

A tow truck operator surveys the wreckage at the scene of a fatal collision that on U.S. 191 at Cactus Road late Wednesday morning.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office records identify the 17-year-old fatal victim in a collision Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 191 as Natalie John.

Sheriff’s Office dispatch logs report that a call for agency assist came through at 10:39 a.m. regarding a collision at the intersection of West Cactus Road and U.S. Highway 191 near milepost 115, in the southbound lane.

Tags

Load comments