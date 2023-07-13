Lisa Gonzales was happy to discover recently that — as an old song puts it — the kids are alright.
The 77-year-old Thatcher resident said she was feeling down last week as a result of having to put her beloved 12-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Sophia, to sleep on July 5. She was still grieving the following Saturday, July 8, so she decided to distract herself by attending an afternoon movie at the Stargazer 5 Cinema in Safford.
She said she was about an hour into a screening of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” when an usher came around and began asking members of the audience whether any of them own a red car. Gonzales, who owns a red 2015 Kia Optima, said she did, and the usher advised her there had been an incident in the parking lot.
She accompanied him outside where she was told someone had hit her car and took off. Gonzales, who was already feeling fragile from the loss of her dog, said she was “quite shaken” by the news.
Fortunately, four local teens — two boys and two girls — happened to be exiting the neighboring Petsense store when the collision occurred. They managed to capture video of the vehicle fleeing the scene and its plate number. They also had already called Safford Police with the information before Gonzales arrived outside.
By the time SPD Officer Dolan arrived at the scene, the hit-and-run driver had already been caught and cited in Pima.
Although the damage to Gonzales’ car appeared to be mostly superficial — scraped paint and such — she wanted to share her delight with the aid she received from the local teens, whom she rewarded by buying them cold drinks.
“They helped me. It was a blessing,” she said. “There are still good kids out there.”
“It’s great to see that the small actions of our young people lead to making a big difference in a person’s day,” Safford Police Chief Brian Avila commented in an email. “Had they not gotten the information/photo for the officer, it is unknown if the responsible party would have ever been identified. This is a great example of how working in conjunction with our community produces positive results.”
Gonzales said she also has received another blessing: A local breeder reportedly has agreed to give her an 8-year-old female Yorkie on the condition she has its teeth cleaned and has it spayed. Given that average price of a purebred Yorkshire terrier is in the $1,000 range, Gonzales said she happily agreed.