Lisa Gonzales was happy to discover recently that — as an old song puts it — the kids are alright.

The 77-year-old Thatcher resident said she was feeling down last week as a result of having to put her beloved 12-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Sophia, to sleep on July 5. She was still grieving the following Saturday, July 8, so she decided to distract herself by attending an afternoon movie at the Stargazer 5 Cinema in Safford.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments