Ernesto Sigala takes a short break from his labors at Safford Cemetery. Sigala, 92, voluntarily tends gravesites at the cemetery almost daily.

Marble headstones sit clean and proud, no longer shaded from the overgrowth of weeds and wind-blown leaves that came from the summer monsoons. With much care, Ernesto Sigala tends the gravesites of his family members, old friends and people he never knew.

In December 2017, Sigala’s wife Ester died. They had met in 1948 at a park in Ventura California and were married a year later in Clifton at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Chase Creek and honeymooned in Duncan.

Ernesto Sigala manages to clean and maintain between five and eight plots a day at Safford Cemetery.
