Marble headstones sit clean and proud, no longer shaded from the overgrowth of weeds and wind-blown leaves that came from the summer monsoons. With much care, Ernesto Sigala tends the gravesites of his family members, old friends and people he never knew.
In December 2017, Sigala’s wife Ester died. They had met in 1948 at a park in Ventura California and were married a year later in Clifton at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Chase Creek and honeymooned in Duncan.
They had been married for almost 68 years. Ernesto stills mourns her passing. He knows that staying home all day is not as beneficial as staying busy, and in keeping busy, he wants to do what he can for others. Having worked most of his life as a groundskeeper, he found that volunteering to maintain grave sites in the Safford Union Cemetery brings him peace.
The 92-year-old Sigala visits the cemetery every morning, armed with a hoe and a worn pair of leather gloves. He keeps up with the watering nearby trees and clearing trash.
Sigala was born in 1930 in old Morenci. Three years later his family moved to Durango Mexico after being forced to move out of the United States. In 1947 Ernesto made his way back to the United States, this time to California where he picked lemons for 28 cents per hour.
They returned to Morenci in 1952 where Ernesto worked at the mine as a train track laborer and line operator. In 1965 Ernesto decided to move his family back to California to Santa Ana. A friend helped him get a job at Irving Coast Country Club in Newport Beach where he was a groundskeeper for the golf course. Part of his job was taking a crew to San Clemente to work at La Casa Pacifica, a 5.5 acre walled compound owned by the former President Nixon. It was known as the “Western White House.” Ernesto would have to show his clearance badge to the MPs every day as he passed the security to enter the estate to care for the three-hole golf course.
Ernesto and Ester Sigala and their three children continued living in California, and he worked as a groundskeeper until his retirement. Two months after Ester passed away, their daughter Rosa died in February 2018.
With a heavy heart, Ernesto traveled back to Arizona. He wanted to go back home to Morenci, but only one old friend that he had worked with at the mine was still alive and after the original town had been relocated to expand the open pit mine in the 1960s, Morenci wasn’t the same. He decided the best thing to do was to settle in Safford with his son-in-law.
One day he went to visit the cemetery with a plan to clean family grave sites.
“Many family members are buried in Safford, when Uncle Neto started cleaning grave sites,” niece Sylvia Sigala Allen explained. “He started with family plots and close friends, then he began to recognize names of old friends and started cleaning their graves, and now he does whatever he can. He’s got a big heart.”
He said it takes him about an hour or so to clear a plot, depending on how overgrown it is. After he’s done cleaning out the weeds and trash he makes sure that memorials and flowers are nicely arranged. He leaves the gravesites as pleasant as he can so families can gather, and mourners can peacefully pay their respects.
Some days Sigala’s friend Mike Vialba works with him.
“He’s doing a great job,” Vialba said. “I wish more people would come out and help, too.”
Originally established in 1874 a bit north of the current location it was called Layton cemetery and the plots were down the hill near the dry wash, due to occasional flooding, the cemetery was moved onto higher ground and designated as the Safford Union Cemetery.
The Safford Parks Department maintenance staff keeps up the walking trails, trees, fencing and structures, as well as coordinating with funeral homes and issuing free permits for new construction, curbing, rocks and trees.
Norman Knight is the Safford parks supervisor. He said plot deed holders are responsible for the upkeep and owners can request the city to maintain plots two times a year. He said the department is “happy to have people (like Ernesto Sigala) come out and clean up and be good Samaritans. They do a good job.”
Sigala manages to clean and maintain between five and eight plots a day. He said being out in the sunshine and doing something that helps others helps him to deal with his own grief.