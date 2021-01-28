People in emergency situations in Graham County can now get help by texting.
As of Monday, people afraid to call 911 for help can text 911 instead thanks to new software paid for by the state, said Scott Howell, communications supervisor for the Graham County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’ve been working on it since August,” Howell said. “I think it will be utilized mostly by those who are deaf or hard of hearing, or in a domestic violance situation.”
To use the new system, the person needs to enter 911 into the new message address. In the message body, the person needing help should explain what is going on and type in specific location details. The dispatch operator will respond with follow-up questions.
Technology allows dispatchers to trace a caller’s location relatively easily, but texts are not as easy to trace, hence the need for specificity, Howell said.
There are also a couple of other drawbacks, he said.
Although texting is useful for people who cannot call for help any other way, it does take time to send and respond to texts and although it may only be a matter of seconds, in an emergency situation, every second counts, Howell said.
“Call if you can, text if you can’t,” Howell said. “We really want them to call because it is faster.”
In addition, emojis may not show up in the dispatch system, Howell said. Text-to-911 also won’t work when the phone is without reception and roaming, and the system will not work in a group text.