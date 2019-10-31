GRAHAM COUNTY — Work on a roundabout construction project north of Safford will be starting Monday, Nov. 4.
The roundabout, an Arizona Department of Transportation project, will be installed at the “Y” intersection where North 8th Avenue meets Airport Road and Safford Bryce Road. According to ADOT, there will be detours around the area but traffic will still be able to get through and no road shutdowns are planned.
The project will be undertaken by Hatch Construction, on a 180-working-day contract, and was expected to wrap up in the spring of 2020.