The volunteers and staff at St. Vincent de Paul would like to thank the United Way for awarding their organization a grant to purchase a new freezer for their food pantry. It will enable them to rotate frozen products from their walk- in freezer.
Most Popular
-
Police: Local rancher wasn't armed with machete or gun
-
Cameron Orona
-
Pedestrian struck and killed in Safford
-
Fifth-generation farmer trying something different
-
Family of 8 escape blaze, lose home
-
Greenlee County goes one week without COVID-19 case; Graham sees 15
-
Safford resident struck and killed Tuesday night, accident remains under investigation
-
Some schools still requiring masks despite Governor's order
-
Miguel Lopez Gonzales
-
Ducey rescinds mask mandate for schools