From left: Sharon Hathaway, Rudy Martinez, Pat Dancer, Anna Sanchez, Carmen Burnham Tellez and Eddie Terrazus stand in front of St. Vincent de Paul's new freezer.

The volunteers and staff at St. Vincent de Paul would like to thank the United Way for awarding their organization a grant to purchase a new freezer for their food pantry. It will enable them to rotate frozen products from their walk- in freezer.

