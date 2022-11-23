On Nov. 11, Lincoln was in the hospital having a tumorous left kidney removed. This past Tuesday, he was sharing a Thanksgiving meal at Safford City-Graham County Library with friends and staff from Graham County Rehabilitation Center, where he is a recipient of services as well as a worker at the thrift store in downtown Safford.

Lincoln said he’s been attending the annual holiday luncheon “forever,” which probably isn’t far wrong, because the agency’s Turkey Day feast (or, in this case, Ham) is a tradition that goes back decades, according to Program Director Lane Hegel.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments