On Nov. 11, Lincoln was in the hospital having a tumorous left kidney removed. This past Tuesday, he was sharing a Thanksgiving meal at Safford City-Graham County Library with friends and staff from Graham County Rehabilitation Center, where he is a recipient of services as well as a worker at the thrift store in downtown Safford.
Lincoln said he’s been attending the annual holiday luncheon “forever,” which probably isn’t far wrong, because the agency’s Turkey Day feast (or, in this case, Ham) is a tradition that goes back decades, according to Program Director Lane Hegel.
About 45 persons, including program members, GCRC staff and volunteers from the Safford Rotary Club were in attendance.
The Rotary has been helping with the luncheon for at least five years, according to club President Donna McGaughey. The club’s contributions include serving plates to the guests and pitching in some of the desserts. She said the luncheon is one of several service projects in which the club participates every year.
GCRC offers a range of day treatment and training programs for developmentally disabled individuals of all ages in Graham, Greenlee and Cochise counties. Hegel said the agency current serves about 110 persons. About a third of those were in attendance on Tuesday.
Lincoln said he was still somewhat sore from his recent procedure, but he expected to make a full recovery. He said he’s going to return to his post at the GCRC Thrift Store sometime in December. In addition to his regular duties there, he also often serves as the store’s unofficial greeter, approaching customers, introducing himself by name and welcoming them to the store.
This ability to mingle figures to be an asset in his future pursuits. He said it is his ambition to become a leader in the Gila Valley.