Mike Trumbull’s out watering the lawn at his Fifth Avenue Safford home when a white pickup truck suddenly pulls over. Inside, a man calls out, “You’ve got the greatest lawn in the whole neighborhood,” and drives away after Trumbull thanks the stranger for the compliment.
It happens nearly every day, Trumbull’s wife, Darcy said.
It’s mid-March, and the Trumbulls’ lawn truly does stand out. Most lawns this time of year are crispy yellowish brown. The lawn at Fifth Avenue and 12th Street is a blanket of luscious emerald green and at the curb is an equally vibrant carpet of succulents.
The couple moved into their 90-year-old home in summer 2018, after a move from Mesa. They checked out Safford on the advice of someone in their church. They were drawn to the home because it reminded them of Darcy’s grandparents’ house in Santa Ana, California, and the neighborhood where Mike used to throw newspapers.
The Trumbulls aren’t exactly sure what style home they bought. They’ve heard it’s Gothic, but they’ve also been told its a Tudor. Either way, they love it.
Mike, 70, and Darcy, 69, have spent the last three years working indoors and out to make it their version of Eden.
The home’s sale initially fell through when the sale of their Mesa home ran into hiccups, but they were ultimately successful.
“We would’ve been pretty sad,” Mike Trumbull said. “This was the one. This isn’t just any house, it really has a lot of character to it. I don’t know. I guess I’m weird, but I think that houses, they’re like people. They have a spirit to them and the things that went on in them sometimes remain afterward and I think there was a lot of love in this house by everyone who lived here. There’s a feeling inside.”
One of their cats often meows while wandering the house looking at the ceiling, he said. They joke that she’s seeing spirits.
“I don’t know if it’s true or not, but it’s a good story,” Trumbull said.
Before spending several years working in canneries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mesa and St. George, Utah, Mike spent years as a cabinet maker. He said cabinet making is an art and so is growing things.
“Nature is art and this is my canvas,” Trumbull said. “This is my contribution to the neighborhood and I’d like it to be pretty all year round if I can.”
But he doesn’t deserve all of the credit, he said.
“I just love being creative in some way or another, but keeping your lawn beautiful is so easy because nature does it all. All you have to do is just make sure you take care of your plants, just like you would your kids, and I’m a nurturer,” he said.
Had the pickup driver seen the Trumbulls’ backyard he likely would have been even more impressed.
Mike has built several arbors and an elaborate drip system and Darcy has her own greenhouse.
The two are growing grapes, strawberries, blackberries, fruit trees and almost too many vegetables to name, including artichokes, red potatoes, tomatoes, celery, broccoli and bell peppers. Oh, and they’re also growing their own herbs, including cilantro. They added a Star Jasmine plant because they love its smell.
The couple said their water bills aren’t high and they don’t believe they are wasting it given everything they glean from their work. They often share their bounty with neighbors and fellow church members.
Mike’s particularly proud of saving a pecan tree in the backyard using paint and installation foam — tricks he picked up reading books and watching YouTube videos. He’s in the middle of reading a Jerry Baker book right now, the guy known as America’s Master Gardener.
The couple, who have five children and 12 grandchildren, spend three or four hours a day gardening.
“The thing of it is, there’s a time for rest and a time to slow down, but you don’t stop. If you stop, life stops,” Trumbull said. “Life is short and you want to enjoy every bit of it.”