Thatcher may soon see an improved drainage system thanks to positive sales tax revenue numbers and money that trickled down from the state as part of the federal government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security Act.
During Monday night's work study session to discuss the town's five-year general plan, Town Manager Heath Brown had good news to share with the council members.
"We have added to our coffers the $600,000 from Arizona CARES Act and then the first two months of this year our revenue was $400,000 greater than our expenditures...Basically since March, we've added $1 million to our savings," Brow said. "My personal opinion is we already have a large savings account and again, for me personally, our purpose is not to keep accumulating cash. We need to have a good savings amount for emergencies, but I don't feel like we should just continue build a savings account. So what do we do with that money?"
Brown said the town could continue to save the funds in case of a predicted recession, it could hire contractors for projects or it could hire its first new employees in 15 years.
Theoretically, Brown said the town could hire contractors to work on the restrooms, field lighting and the concession building at the new soccer fields, purchase other play equipment, install trees at the complex and the cemetery, perform some street work or address flooding issues by creating open channels and redirecting water away from flood prone areas.
In order to create the open channels, Brown said the town would need to obtain land from four or five farmers. While some of them are willing to donate the land because it's already part of the roadway and they wouldn't be losing any farmland, Brown said some would need to be compensated.
Councilmember Ryan Rapier said that although he likes projects that are aesthetically pleasing, he was in favor of contracting out the drainage project.
"I really think that the drainage issues that thankfully/unthankfully we haven't had to deal with this summer, are a problem," Rapier said. "They are not getting better, in fact the more we grow the worse they tend to get. I'd like to see us look at possibly contracting that out, getting some of those draining projects dealt with so we don't have flooding that causes the problems we've had in several years previous."
Mayor Bob Rivera and the other council members agreed.
"Right now we're just banking on all of the canals to do the work and we know what can happen there if they're not cleaned out or deep enough," Rivera said.
The council members also agreed the town's new $3 million soccer/recreational complex at 8th Street and Reay Lane should be the priority for the next three years and the town's own crews should devote as much time as possible to finishing it.
Brown said after the meeting that over the next few months town staff will look into acquiring the necessary land for the drainage projects and other next steps. Once that is done, the town will also have a better idea of whether the country is heading for a recession, he said.