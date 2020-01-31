THATCHER — In its Jan. 27 meeting, Thatcher’s Town Council took up discussion of how the town might use its community development block grant (CDBG) funds.
The town is expected to receive approximately $240,471 in federal CDBG funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account in fiscal year 2021. Those funds must be used to benefit low to moderate income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight, or address urgent need.
Possible uses include public infrastructure, community facilities, housing, public services and economic development.
Keith Dennis, of the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization (SEAGO), opened with a presentation on the nature and uses of CDBG funds. Dennis said Arizona receives over $10.5 million in CDBG funds annually, with SEAGO expected to receive roughly $1.1 million this year. He added that, in Thatcher, a family of four with an annual income under $49,050 qualified as low to moderate income.
The council then opened a public hearing to receive input on possible uses for the funds. Members of the public who attended suggested a homeless shelter, additional pickleball courts and educating the community on service dogs.
Town staff and council members then brought up their own ideas with the thought of, as Town Engineer Tom Palmer said, “throwing everything on the table.” Suggestions included buying land for water retention, donating to nonprofit organizations, continued sidewalk improvements and additional street lighting.
No decision was made on a project — that will follow a second public hearing — but the suggestions made will be part of the application process.
“Whatever project ultimately gets selected has to have been brought up verbally at tonight’s meeting,” Dennis said.
In other matters, Town Manger Heath Brown said the Church Street reconstruction project was expected to be complete at approximately the end of March 2020.