A Thatcher family of five lost their home in a fire Thursday afternoon, but they were able to escape unharmed. Thatcher and Safford volunteer firefighters received a call about the blaze in the 900 block of South First Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters worked hard to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby home.
Thatcher family safe after blaze destroys home
