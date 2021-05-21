A brush fire that began near Watson and Safford Bryce roads around 2:30 p.m. Friday has since spread into the Gila River bed, but it's not endangering anything, said Thatcher Fire Chief Mike Payne.
As of 8 p.m. Friday Thatcher firefighters were monitoring the fire and a BLM crew was on scene and discussing the possibility of starting a back burn to stop the fire from advancing further, Payne said.
Nothing was in danger, but firefighters were stationed near a wash to make sure the fire didn't veer into it, the chief said.
On Friday afternoon Payne said the fire was near a previously burned area, so he didn't think it would burn too long if it got into the river bed.
It's unknown what caused the fire, he said.