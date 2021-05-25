To hear Ellie Alder tell it, being named Thatcher High School’s valedictorian had as much to do with luck as hard work.
Throughout her four years at THS, Alder said there were 10 kids all vying for the top spot, all just tenths of a point away from each other, including her twin sister, Sydnie, who finished fourth in their class.
“We all kind of pushed each other,” the 18-year-old said.
Sydnie, especially, helped her, she said.
“We pushed each other. We were study buddies and we were up every night until midnight,” Alder said.
No matter who came in first place, they were all going to be happy for that person, she said.
To anyone who knows the Alder twins it will come as no surprise that they are heading off to Brigham Young University together and plan to study business. The pair have been running and marketing their own video and photography business “E + S Film and Photo” for nearly five years.
In fact, this summer they’ll be heading to the heartland to shoot a video for C-Lock, a company that created SuperSmart Feed, an automatic precision cattle feeder. They’ll also be heading to New York to create a video for the nonprofit organization Hi Five Live.
Come fall they’ll move in with big brother Layton, a Utah Valley University student, at an off-campus apartment.
Alder, who was a member of the Eagles’ choir and tennis and volleyball teams, said she hopes to continue shooting photos and videos once she knows what her schedule will allow.
She’ll miss her parents, Preston and Melissa, and the rest of her family, but she’s excited about experiencing life on her own with Sydnie.
“It’s so pretty up there,” she said. “I’m excited about having new experiences and soaking up the atmosphere.”