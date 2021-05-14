It’s close to the end of the school year, there’s cut up veggies and ranch dressing, and of course, pizza, for students to take, and on a large projector screen in the center of the classroom, two students duke it out in the video game Super Smash Bros while the rest of the class watches attentively. This is Thatcher High School’s eSports Club.
“It’s still very fresh, very new,” said Denise Hughes, English teacher and vice sponsor of the club, “It’s very not funded yet.”
The club was started the second semester of the school year after Hughes and sponsor Braunson Summers were approached by the Arizona Interscholastic Association to start an eSports league at the school.
For the semester students brought in a video game system called Nintendo Switch to be able to practice Super Smash Bros.
The club’s numbers fluctuate meeting by meeting, with 18 members being the average number of students, Hughes said. Students come in with different video gaming skills and abilities.
Hughes hopes to upgrade the club’s equipment by applying for grants for video game equipment, like dedicated gaming computers for team members. If successful, the students could join the AIA’s official eSports league by the beginning of the school year and start playing against other teams across the state.
According to a National Public Radio article from January of 2020, more than 170 colleges and universities have eSports teams, offering more than $16 million in college scholarships.
Eastern Arizona College has its own teams and the University of Arizona started their eSports league this year.
World wide, the market for eSports is booming. A study released by Newzoo, a games and eSports analytics company, projected that the worldwide professional eSports industry would generate over a billion dollars in revenue in 2021, partially because of an increase in viewers of live streamed eSports events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Team members, David Ornelas, a junior, said he’d like to join an eSports league team in college while working on a degree in computer science.
Ornelas added that it is cool knowing that eSports can lead to scholarships, professional eSports teams, and possibly working in the video game industry, but for now, Thatcher’s eSports club is just a nice place to hang out with friends and play video games.
“You can come here to enjoy yourself,” Ornelas said, “Coming back from COVID, it was fun to come back to a group that’s just playing games.”
“It’s a fun place, I get to see people playing, and I feel like I’m getting better,” said team member Owen Porter, a freshman.
Hughes said that while she has seen various studies that tout the educational benefits of video games, one of the more important aspects of the club is its ability to serve as a way for students to hang out and socialize with other students of similar interests.
“We see the benefit of it. It increases socialization of groups that might not be involved in other groups,” Hughes said, “It gives them a chance to interact with other peers. They could be playing alone in their rooms, but here they’re with their peers."