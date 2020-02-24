THATCHER — Thatcher residents and community leaders met Saturday morning, Feb. 22, to revisit the Thatcher General Plan, giving their input on a possible new look for the town.
They met at Eastern Arizona College’s Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. Activities Center for a General Plan visioning meeting led by Maria Masque, of The Planning Center, a Tucson planning and architecture firm.
The meeting discussed two elements, the town’s General Plan and revitalization of U.S. Highway 70, to which Masque referred as “the spine of the town.” The plan is currently in the community meeting/visioning process. A General Plan draft document is expected this May, followed by a 60-day agency review.
In an exercise called “Imagine Thatcher,” attendees wrote down what they believed would contribute to Thatcher’s prosperity, then shared their ideas with the group.
Suggested ideas included: a town square, a bandstand in Thatcher Park, better-planned commercial development, a community center with an indoor pool, more STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) in schools, an activities venue for teens, multi-family housing, more restaurants and small shops, expanding shared use paths to the Gila River and better sidewalks in some residential areas.
A balance of commercial development and green space was considered important in revitalizing the highway, with the former Red Lamp Mobile Home Park property as a key component. One expressed concern expressed was maintaining town identity and character through any changes, with “core Thatcher” remaining a place for single-family homes as opposed to apartments. Town entrance signs were also discussed at the meeting.
In the “Imagine Highway 70” exercise, attendees placed green or red dots on a large map of the highway area; green dots were placed on areas attendees believed could support intensification and red dots on areas they believed need streetscape improvements.