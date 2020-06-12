The Town of Thatcher’s general plan update might have been delayed due to COVID-19, but town officials still hope to get it done in 2020.
Cities and towns use general plans to guide community growth and land development. A general plan sums up a town’s vision for the future, outlines goals and policies to make that vision happen and lists ways to achieve them.
At a February open house, Thatcher residents got to see an overview of the town’s 10-year plan and offer their own suggestions on what it should include.
Their ideas included a better-planned commercial development, multi-family housing, a community center with an indoor pool, a teen activities venue, and more restaurants and small shops.
Revitalizing Highway 70 is part of the plan, with a balance of commercial development and green space considered important. During the February meeting, some residents expressed concerns about keeping the town’s identity and character, with “core Thatcher” remaining a place for single-family homes and not apartments.
A second open house planned for the end of March was put off due to COVID-19. Town Engineer Tom Palmer said the town might reschedule it for August.
Two meetings scheduled for May, a project team meeting and a study session with the Town Council and Planning and Zoning Commission, have also been pushed forward.
Palmer said the next step would include determining future land use. Coming up with a cohesive plan from differing views like more affordable housing and preserving “core Thatcher” will also be part of the process. Palmer said the Tucson company working on the plan, The Planning Center, could have a draft document ready in mid-June. That would be followed by a 60-day agency review.
Palmer said the town hoped to have a final general plan and a public hearing on that plan by the end of the year. Originally planned for August and September, these have also been pushed back.
Town entrance signs were also discussed at the February open house.
Palmer said the signs were almost done and only needed lettering. However, the town has been unable to finish them, partly because they lost inmate laborers due to COVID-19. When finished, they will replace existing signs along Highway 70 at the west and east ends of town.