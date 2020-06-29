A Thatcher man was arrested Sunday night after a standoff with law enforcement officers.
Thatcher Police officers were dispatched to a house on North Porter Lane after getting reports of a man brandishing a handgun during a domestic dispute. An officer saw the armed man, later identified as 35-year-old Mathew Pierce, in the home's garage. Pierce then closed the garage, according to Thatcher Police.
Officers from Thatcher, Pima, Safford and the Graham County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter around the house and started attempts to communicate with Pierce. An hour later, Pierce came out and surrendered peacefully. He was booked into the Graham County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment.
No one was harmed in the incident.