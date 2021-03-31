A 24-year-old man who told police he was depressed and "releasing steam," was arrested by Thatcher police after shooting his weapon at multiple objects March 27.
According to a Thatcher police report, residents reported hearing five or six gunshots near an apartment complex in the 500 block of North College Avenue around 3 a.m. One of the officers responding to the call heard three more gunshots.
As the officer got to Church Street and Stadium, he saw a man he knew to be Tyler Gebbie throw something on the ground and realized it was a gun.
After taking Gebbie into custody, Thatcher officers and Graham County Sheriff's deputies searched the area and found several bullet casings. They learned Gebbie shot at the conex sheds by the Eastern Arizona College Fine Arts Auditorium and a stop sign at College and Church Street. He also told officers he'd fired the gun several times into the air, according to the report.
Gebbie, who blew a 0.228 into a portable breath device, gave officers permission to seize the rest of his ammunition from his apartment, the report said.
He was booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of firing a handgun at an unoccupied structure, criminal damage and discharging a firearm.