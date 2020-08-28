A 38-year-old Thatcher man is scheduled to be arraigned in Graham County Superior Court Monday on numerous sexual exploitation charges six months after his wife told police she found a pornographic video on the family Amazon iCloud account starring a 15-year-old girl.
According to a Thatcher Police Department report, Chief Shaffen Woods became aware of an Arizona Department of Child Safety investigation involving a Thatcher man and directed his officers to launch their own investigation.
The woman told officers she had discovered pornographic photos and a video of the girl on the family's Amazon iCloud account. Although she could only see the shoes of the videographer, she told officers she recognized the shoes as her husband's.
She further told officers that when she confronted her husband, he admitted to being obsessed with the girl before leaving the home for a hotel, according to the report.
The teenager in the photos and video told detectives she was unaware she was being filmed, the report stated.
The woman said she'd deleted the video and detectives obtained search warrants for the couple's home, electronics and the husband's motel room.
Amazon provided jump drives to the officers, but no pornographic video or photos could be found.
While serving the search warrant at the motel, detectives seized a computer, two phones, and other electronics.
The man was arrested last week after a forensic lab in Tucson informed Thatcher police they'd found a nude photo of a minor and the woman confirmed she'd seen it on the iCloud account.