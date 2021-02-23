A Thatcher man arrested in August after his wife found pornographic videos on the family's Amazon iCloud account was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday and two lifetime probation terms.
The man pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. According to his plea agreement, he was facing five to 15 years on one of the counts, but was guaranteed probation on the other two. The Eastern Arizona Courier is not naming the man to protect the identity of his victim.
According to a Thatcher Police Department report dated Aug. 19, Chief Shaffen Woods became aware of an Arizona Department of Child Safety investigation involving the 38-year-old Thatcher man in February and directed his officers to launch their own investigation.
The woman told officers she had discovered pornographic photos and a video of a 15-year-old girl the iCloud account. Although she could only see the shoes of the videographer, she told officers she recognized the shoes as her husband’s.
She further told officers that when she confronted her husband, he admitted to being obsessed with the girl before leaving the home for a hotel, according to the report.
The teenager in the photos and video told detectives she was unaware she was being filmed, the report stated.
The woman said she’d deleted the video and detectives obtained search warrants for the couple’s home, electronics and the husband’s motel room.
Amazon provided jump drives to the officers, but no pornographic video or photos could be found.
While serving the search warrant at the motel, detectives seized a computer, two phones, and other electronics.
The man was arrested in August after a forensic lab in Tucson informed Thatcher police they’d found a nude photo of a minor and the woman confirmed she’d seen it on the iCloud account.