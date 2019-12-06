THATCHER — Spicy, savory and sweet — all salsa types were created by Thatcher students to be judged.
Multiple Thatcher Middle School classes participated in the annual Thatcher School Salsa Fest activity this year.
The salsa judging was held Nov. 25, as well as the salsa eating competition, poster competition and poetry competition.
Sherry Brady, who teaches Spanish classes at the middle school, told the Courier that this is an annual activity for the children and it was her first year being in charge.
“Each class participated in it. The robotics class made the 3D trophies, and the history classes made pinatas,” Brady said. “And the salsa competition was open to the entire school. We had 30 participants or so. It was really great. Everybody got to participate in some way.”
The physical education class learned the dance from the Disney movie “Coco,” the art classes drew salsa festival posters and the English classes wrote salsa poetry.