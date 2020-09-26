The Town of Thatcher is offering grant opportunities to local businesses and homeowners along Highway 70 as part of a beautification project.
The Highway 70 Beautification Grant Program will target the front of buildings and property from Reay Lane to 20th Avenue, said Thatcher Town Manager Heath Brown.
Chosen participants will receive a grant from $500 to $10,000, but must agree to match 30 percent, Brown said.
“The goal is to improve the curb appeal and beauty of Highway 70,” Brown said. “The grant is for anything curb appeal such as painting or landscaping.”
Grant applications will be reviewed through a competitive process, and the town will reimburse the matching funds for the approved project once the work is completed.
Individuals interested in applying may pick up an application at the Thatcher Town Hall. Applicants for eligible projects will visit with a town representative to discuss the project proposal. Following this visit, the project will be put before a review committee. The review process will take up to three weeks.
Once approved, all fees for the project’s required town permits will be waived. After the project is completed, the project owner will present recipes of the cost to the town to be reimbursed.
The application deadline is Nov. 2, the project completion deadline will be June 1 and the reimbursement deadline is June 31.