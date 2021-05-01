The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-car collision that happened around 9 p.m. Friday and involved a Thatcher police officer.
According to DPS, no one was injured in the crash, which occurred at U.S. Highway 70 near Third Avenue.
Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods said two Thatcher officers were responding to back up a third officer who was investigating a report about a motorist brandishing a firearm at another motorist.
The third officer had pulled a suspect over and one of the backup officer's vehicle was hit on the passenger side by a car driving north on Highway 70 as he drove through the intersection of Third Avenue, Woods said in a news release.
Information on the firearms call wasn't available yet, Woods said Saturday morning.