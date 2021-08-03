Representatives from Thatcher’s town government and Eastern Arizona College took a six-day, five-night, trip to Utah and Colorado to see recreational facilities to get ideas for Thatcher’s own future recreational center.
“It was great. Very successful,” said Heath Brown, Thatcher’s town manager about the trip. Brown with Thatcher Mayor Randy Bryce, Thatcher town council members Ryan Rapier and Heston Welker, as well as Eastern Arizona President Todd Haynie and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Susan Wood.
The committee travelled to Ephraim, Utah to see their recreation center, a facility in Provo, Utah; Richfield, Utah; Fruita, Colorado and Montrose, Colorado.
“We were looking for sites where there were partnerships between entities,” Brown said, meaning, recreation centers that were built, financed and run collaboratively between towns and local colleges and towns and counties, especially in communities that have similar population sizes as Thatcher.
In an email, Bryce said one of the main concerns of the committee was to figure out how those partnerships between entities work, and if they could work in Thatcher.
“These were some of our main concerns and they were put at ease,” Bryce wrote.
For example, the committee toured a recreation facility in Fruita that has two full-sized courts, an indoor pool and even a wellness center in it. The yearly operating budget is $600,000. Brown said Thatcher hasn’t nailed down a price tag for their future recreation center yet, but that number made Thatcher’s budgetary goals more realistic and “gets them in the ballpark,” he said, adding that the committee isn’t intimidated by the differences in population sizes of communities like Montrose or Fruita, which is connected to the larger Grand Junction metropolitan area.
“Montrose didn’t scare us to think that we can’t do what they did,” Brown said, “It’s all about what people in the community want.”
The committee also took note of the different amenities at the different recreational centers they saw. Brown said he particularly paid attention to small things, like family-style changing rooms, automated dryers for swimsuits, climbing walls and golf simulators at some of the facilities. Each was an examples of things the Thatcher recreational center could include to make it attractive to people with a wide variety of interests.
“We found one commonality; The facilities were beautiful, useful, and vital to the communities they were located in,” Bryce wrote, “and these communities are proud of the asset they enjoy and had contributed to build.”