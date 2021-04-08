The Thatcher Police have identified a man who brandished weapons at children and made threats Wednesday evening, but haven’t been able to locate him yet.
Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods said the children, all under 16, were riding 4-wheelers on West Valley View Road in the Daley Estates area when the man approached them shortly after 6:30 p.m. He doesn’t believe the man knew the kids.
Woods declined to reveal the suspect’s name, but said officers continue to look for him.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 immediately.