A 37-year-old Thatcher resident was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police said he fired a gun into his ceiling during a domestic dispute. No one was injured.
Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods said after Brant Jones fired the weapon, the woman he'd been arguing with fled the home and called 911. As a Graham County Sheriff's deputy was speaking with her, Jones drove by and he was stopped and arrested.
Jones was booked into the Graham County jail on suspicion of several domestic violence-related crimes, including misconduct involving a weapon, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and threatening and intimidating, the chief said.
The case will be sent to the Graham County Attorney's Office for review and the possible addition of other charges, Woods said.