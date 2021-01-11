The man who was riding a scooter when he was struck and killed by a car on 20th Avenue Jan. 6 has been identified as Thatcher resident Gerald Pace, 89, said Safford Police Captain Brian Avila.
According to a Safford Police Department statement, authorities received a 911 call around 10 a.m. about a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 700 block of 20th Avenue. When police arrived, they found the victim lying in the two-way turn lane and the car in the Safeway shopping center.
Pace was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Surveillance videos show the victim left the south entrance of the Walmart and was heading west when he was hit by the car.
Authorities don’t believe the driver of the car was impaired.