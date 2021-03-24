Thatcher’s Austin Pace, 18, was crowned the winner of Gila Idol on Wednesday March 24 at the David M. Player Center for the Arts.
Ethan McBride, one of three competition judges, said that Pace’s performance of “You Are The Reason” by Calum Scott set him apart from the 19 other contestants because McBride was “just captivated by the whole thing. It was incredible. Phenomenal.”
“I wasn’t expecting this. I came out here to have fun. Winning is amazing though,” Pace said after he was announced the winner of the competition and handed an oversize check for $1,500.
Pace entered the competition for the first time this year, having moved back to Thatcher from Queen Creek, Arizona, this year to attend high school in Thatcher. Pace added that while he wants to keep singing and performing for fun, he doesn’t want to sing professionally, instead, he’d like to become a sports columnist and journalist after he comes back to the states after completing a Mormon missionary assignment in Mozambique.
Organizers of the event estimated that 250 people attended the Gila Idol event in person this year, while a few hundred more viewed the livestream for the event on Facebook.