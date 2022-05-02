A teenage runaway from Thatcher and a New Mexico man have been charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy north of Deming, N.M.
Both have confessed, according to law officials.
Michael D. Moody, 16, who had been reported as a runaway, was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and other charges in the death of Ashton Remondini, according to the Luna County Sheriff’s Department.
Rafael A. Camacho, 18, of Deming faces those same charges along with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Remondini’s body was found April 28, several hundred feet off a dirt road in the desert north of Deming. He had been last seen by his family the night of April 25 and was discovered missing the next day when his mother went to his bedroom to wake him for school.
Remondini’s family reported his disappearance to the Deming Police Department later that day after one of his friends told of hearing he had been shot in the desert north of town.
Deming detectives investigated and found friends who said the boy was going shooting and that it likely was with Moody. Remondini shared a Snapchat video of himself shooting a rifle that gave detectives clues as to where the body might be. He was found April 28.
The Luna (N.M.) County Sheriff’s Office, which took over the case, said Moody turned himself in the next morning to the Deming Police Department, and confessed to the murder.
Camacho was later found and told investigators “he also stabbed Ashton,” according to a release. The release does not indicate whether Remondini was shot.