THATCHER — Thatcher’s Christopher Elkins will be featured on the big screen in the heart of New York City as a part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square video presentation.
Elkins’ presentation will take place Sept. 14, kicking off the NDSS Buddy Walk in New York City, the start of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
Elkins’ photos were selected from more than 3,000 entries in the National Down Syndrome Society’s worldwide call for photos for the video.
Every year, National Down Syndrome Society reminds the world in a big way about the gifts that people with Down syndrome bring to their communities through a special video presentation on a jumbo screen in the heart of Times Square.
The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome working, playing and learning alongside friends and family. These collective images promote acceptance and inclusion, which is the foundation of National Down Syndrome Society and the National Buddy Walk program. The video presentation is a reminder of the contributions, accomplishments and value of people with Down syndrome.