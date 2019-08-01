LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Hunter Winsor, son of Shari Sutorka and David Winsor, of Thatcher, was presented the Clara M. Drobka Scholarship. Winsor is currently attending New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M.
Winsor graduated from Eastern Arizona College in 2014, completing many EAC classes while attending Thatcher High School.
“I originally came to NMSU to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in soil science,” Winsor said; but to his surprise, NMSU officials were impressed with Winsor’s existing credentials, which included more than 200 credit hours at EAC. “They also mentioned the amount of time I had spent volunteering for the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service.”
With his combination of EAC classes and hundreds of volunteer hours, he was told that he could skip a master’s degree and go directly into a doctoral program.
Winsor said one of his new skills was as an unmanned aerial systems operator, flying drones to conduct field research. In fact, he is currently the only NMSU graduate student with Federal Aviation Administration accreditation and licensing as a drone operator.
His volunteer time with federal agencies and work with the Gila Watershed Partnership, as well as work with EAC’s Dave Henson, gave Winsor skills with many types of scientific equipment and field machinery.
Winsor was invited to present some of his research at the National Cooperative Soil Survey Conference in Rhode Island this June.
“The scholarship allowed me to stay at the hotel where all of the soil scientists were staying, and I got to know quite a few of the state soil scientists over breakfast and dinner,” he said.