FROM LEFT: Thatcher High sophomores Kate Rapier, Lindsay Richins and Morgan Cluff pose with their chess board project at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Denver. The project placed in the top 10 nationally in the "Redesign and Repurpose" competition. 

A team of three Thatcher High sophomores enters the new academic year as the first from their school to achieve a top 10 finish in a national career and technical student competition.

Morgan Cluff, Kate Rapier and Lindsay Richins finished in seventh place nationally in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) “Redesign and Repurpose” competition. The event was held during FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference in Denver the first week of July.

FROM LEFT: Thatcher High sophomores Kate Rapier, Lindsay Richins and Morgan Cluff hold up their participation certificates for qualifying for the FCCLA national finals in Denver.

