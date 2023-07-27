FROM LEFT: Thatcher High sophomores Kate Rapier, Lindsay Richins and Morgan Cluff pose with their chess board project at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Denver. The project placed in the top 10 nationally in the "Redesign and Repurpose" competition.
A team of three Thatcher High sophomores enters the new academic year as the first from their school to achieve a top 10 finish in a national career and technical student competition.
Morgan Cluff, Kate Rapier and Lindsay Richins finished in seventh place nationally in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) “Redesign and Repurpose” competition. The event was held during FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference in Denver the first week of July.
“The event consists of taking something old and repurposing it into something new,” said David Cluff, the Thatcher High FCCLA faculty advisor and father to Morgan Cluff. “They have to come up with a brand name, a marketing plan, and stay within a certain budget and timeframe.”
The product the Thatcher students presented was a chess board whose light squares were made with wood salvaged from an old pallet and whose dark squares were created using clusters of sawed-off colored pencil stubs sealed in resin.
The girls’ project advanced to the national competition by placing second in FCCLA’s state leadership competition in March.
Two weeks passed before they learned their final score in Denver. It turned out they were awarded 94 out of a possible 100 points. Not only was the score good for seventh place nationally, but also a gold medal that was presented recently by Arizona’s FCCLA state officers.
“Just to show you what a great accomplishment this was, only 14 Arizona teams made it to the Top 10, out of 8,000 competitors and 93 events,” David Cluff said.
According to its website, FCCLA is a career and technical student organization that functions as an integral part of the family and consumer sciences education curriculum and operates within the school system. The site says FCCLA offers programs, contests, scholarships and opportunities for members to develop real world skills, become college- and career-ready, and make a difference in families, careers and communities.