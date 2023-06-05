Ryker Griffin (front row, right), 14, stands beside Sherry Brady, who is both his former teacher and the president of the Gila Valley Ministerial Association, as she presents him with his winnings for the logo competition. Also pictured are members of the Gila Valley Good Samaritan board.
The new Gila Valley Samaritan Home now has its logo, thanks to a Thatcher teen.
The Samaritan Home, which will serve as a respite center for the transient community in the Gila Valley, opened a competition to area students for a logo design last month. The winner would receive the recognition for the design as well as $100.
Ryker Griffin won the competition with his circular white, blue, and red design. A Thatcher high school student, Griffin likes to play Dungeons and Dragons, go golfing with his dad and long boarding with his friends.
“I found out about the logo competition when our school announced it over the intercom, although I got most of the information from when I was in my Spanish class from my teacher, Miss Brady,” Griffin said. “I thought that a circular design would look good, and since they’re helping veterans, I decided on red, white and blue. I also put a white cross in the center to help show that the Gila Valley Samaritan Home is there to help others. I also knew that since they will be helping people locally, I added the words, ‘Local Needs, Local Help.”
Although Griffin won the competition, he doesn’t intend to go into graphic design. Instead he wants to become a robotic engineer.
“I do have my own YouTube channel where I build robots, which I hope to do when I’m older,” he said, “I’m hoping that while I create robots with my 3D printer and my kits at home, I can get practice and get more familiar with building different types of robots.”
Griffin designed the logo using the Adobe Express app on his phone. In the past he has designed thumbnails for YouTube. He also created his own YouTube channel.
His design for the Gila Valley Samaritan Home is going to be used as the organization logo. As the organization logo, his design will be put on T-shirts, the side of the building, and on the electronic marquee outside of the building, said Gila Valley Ministerial Association President Sherry Brady.
Griffin said he is excited that his log is going to be so prominently displayed.
“I’m quite excited because I put a good amount of work into my logo, and I’m glad it paid off,” he said. “I think it’s great that my logo can help bring attention to a place designed to help others.”
The Gila Valley Samaritan Home is undergoing renovations at its new location on 114 W. Fifth St. in Safford. Once completed, it will serve as a day-use-only facility providing essential services to individuals experiencing homelessness. The facility will offer access to showers, washing machines, microwaves, and a post office box. These amenities aim to support the basic needs and improve the quality of life for those in need within the Gila Valley community.
Sherry Brady said she is enthusiastic about the logo and what it will mean for the center. The association has been the driving force behind the center, finding the funding, securing the location and choosing the logo.
“I’m really excited about the logo because he was able to change it to make it even better so that it would be eye-catching and people would know that this is where they could get help,” Brady said.
Brady described the process of the logo being crafted by local young artists as a collaborative effort. The association wanted a sign with a new logo on it, and Brady came up with this idea to open the competition to the local schools. After discussing the possibility with several school superintendents, the competition was announced.
“We just thought that it would be good to use the creativity of junior high school and high school students,” said Brady. “Congratulations, Ryker Griffin.”