Ryker Griffin award presentation

Ryker Griffin (front row, right), 14, stands beside Sherry Brady, who is both his former teacher and the president of the Gila Valley Ministerial Association, as she presents him with his winnings for the logo competition. Also pictured are members of the Gila Valley Good Samaritan board.

The new Gila Valley Samaritan Home now has its logo, thanks to a Thatcher teen.

The Samaritan Home, which will serve as a respite center for the transient community in the Gila Valley, opened a competition to area students for a logo design last month. The winner would receive the recognition for the design as well as $100.

Gila Valley Samaritan Home logo

Pictured above is Thatcher teen Ryker Griffin's winning design for the Gila Valley Samaritan Home.
