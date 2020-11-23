Thatcher Mayor Bob Rivera announced this afternoon that he has scheduled a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night to discuss a mask mandate.
It is his intention to ask his fellow council members to pass a resolution asking the Graham County Board of Supervisors to implement a mask mandate.
Council member Ryan Rapier said Mt. Graham Regional Hospital CEO Roland Knox is expected to speak at the meeting.
The Town of Pima is holding its own special meeting on the matter tonight and a mask mandate is on the Safford City Council agenda for tonight as well.
As of today, the hospital had 13 COVID-19 patients, Rapier said.
Last week, Knox told Gila Valley mayors and town managers the hospital is short staffed at this time because of COVID-19 and the hospital is actively recruiting all over Arizona.
Well over 800 Graham County residents are currently battling the virus.