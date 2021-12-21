The Thatcher Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to increase its fees by about a third for spaces at the Thatcher Municipal Cemetery.
A single space at the cemetery will now start at $400, with cemetery plots ranging in size from 6 to 12 spaces per lot.
The new cemetery resolution also implements a burial benefit – to include free opening and closing of a grave – for current and former town employees, elected officials and their dependents.
With the original cemetery resolution dating to 2002, council members agreed that the guidelines for operating the municipal cemetery were due for an update.
A cemetery committee was formed to develop a new resolution and presented a draft to council members in November. Among other things, the committee suggested increasing the cost of a space from $300 to $750, to include the cost of curbing, and added that the town would install curbing at the owner’s expense.
Those recommendations were tweaked in the final resolution adopted Monday not to include the town constructing curbing for a few reasons, Town Manager Heath Brown said.
“We proposed the town may install curbing at current market prices at the owner’s expense, depending on staff availability – we’re just still not always available to get out and build that curbing at the cemetery,” Brown said.
And though the cemetery committee seemed to prefer a more uniform look for curbing on individual plots, Brown said staff ultimately decided against that recommendation.
“What I hear from most people I’ve talked to is we’re OK with variety. There’s nothing that says every curb has to look exactly the same,” he said.
“Anything in the common areas that the county constructs would be built the same, but on an individual lot, we will make sure it’s in the right spot but they can kind of do what they want. They can get creative.”
Thatcher Mayor Randy Bryce said the price increase in the initial draft concerned him, but that he was pleased to move forward with staff recommendations.
“I was concerned with pricing the plots out of the hands of some of our citizens, and I think this is a good middle ground,” Bryce said.
“It does what we need it to do financially, and also kind of gives people a little bit more time so they wouldn’t have to pay for the plot and improvements all at once,” he said.
The cemetery committee is still working on a three-year maintenance and improvement plan to bring back to the council for long-term cemetery improvements, which could include fencing and other recommendations around curbing.