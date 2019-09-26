THATCHER — Local teens: What are their challenges and what do they want? These questions were answered by local teens at a recent meeting.
The annual Substance Abuse Coalition Symposium featured multiple speakers and demonstrations on various types of safety and drug use prevention at the Eastern Arizona College campus in mid-September.
However, coming away from the written script, Health Program Coordinator Rosa Contreras asked her group of roughly 20 middle school and high school students what was going on in their lives and what they wanted. Contreras’ class was filled with students from Safford, Thatcher, Pima and Fort Thomas with varying ages and ethnicities.
Contreras began to list the challenges that students face, including body image, peer pressure, fitting in, anxiety/depression, cyberbullying, mental health and sexuality/orientation.
“How are we supposed to address the issues that the youth face if we ourselves haven’t been youths in 20 years? We have to think about it; the culture has changed,” Contreras said. “They have many more issues, whether it’s social media or technology. It’s constantly changing.”
Anxiety and depression were ranked highest by the youths, followed by fitting in, body image, peer pressure, cyberbullying and racism, and sexual abuse.
After ranking the issues, the students told Contreras that, in order to help them cope, one of the things they wanted was to have a place to be within the community.
“One thing that they want to do is maybe have a hangout place for older kids. One of the kids, she actually said a place where the kids could hang out. Older kids, they see the Boys and Girls Club is a place for younger kids,” Contreras said.
“They want a place where they can feel comfortable, not feel judged. A place just for the kids. I found that interesting because I realized that’s true — we don’t have anything for older kids. We really have to change the environment. This is an opportunity to tap into that.”
The National Institute of Mental Health issued a report in 2017 that showed 3.2 million young adults, ages 12 to 17, experienced a major depressive episode.
Of the youths asked to participate in the local symposium, many noted anxiety and depression.
A survey published by Cigna in 2018 highlighted the impact of loneliness in the nation. According to that survey, social media use is not a predictor of loneliness. Individuals who responded to the study and were defined as very heavy users of social media have a loneliness score similar to those who never use social media.
The youngest individuals who could participate in the survey were 18 and, according to the results of the survey, the iGeneration (born 2000 to present) is the loneliest generation.