With the name of a god and the heart of a goofball, K9 Apollo, a Belgian Malinois, recently joined the Thatcher Police Department.
His handler and constant companion, J.R. Maner has been with the department for seven years. And for many of those years, Maner admits, he angled for bringing a dog onto the force.
“It’s something I had asked for, for quite awhile,” he said.
Maner lucked out in February when Thatcher purchased a young male Malinois named Apollo for the police department and paired him with Maner. The two underwent a rigorous 60-day training program in Scottsdale at K9 Defense to become a K-9 team.
Many of the trainers are retired or current police officers who understand what an officer needs in a canine partner, Maner said.
“I’ve never had a dog, so this is my first dog,” he said, referring to a working police dog. He’s had pets, but never a companion he’d trust with his life.
In April, Team Apollo was certified in bite work (in a most basic explanation, to bite on command) and narcotics by the National Police Canine Association about a month before Apollo turned 2 in May.
“We wanted him to be a dual purpose,” Maner said of Apollo’s training. “After the passing of Prop. 207, we didn’t have any dogs here in Graham County who were not trained on marijuana,” he explained.
A top-notch nose
Apollo is trained to identify meth, heroin and cocaine.
“They’re (K-9 officers) actually involved in the war on drugs,” Maner marveled.
Apollo’s second qualification is all about apprehension, or putting the stop on a suspect.
“There’ve been a lot of times when we could’ve used an apprehension,” Maner said.
Thus far, Apollo is called out on approximately two man searches monthly, and does vehicle inspections about three to five times a week.
Maner knows what changes in Apollo’s behavior indicate that he’s on to something.
“It’s just really watching his body behavior,” he said.
Apollo’s breathing increases, his tails wags rev up and he may bite or scratch at something he’s working on. Ultimately, his final response is to lie down, indicating that he’s located a substance he’s been trained on.
While there’s lots of time spent off duty training — about four hours per week split equally between the two disciplines — and playing, the only reward toy Apollo gets is a tug toy, and only Maner gets to use it. Trainers explained to Maner that it’s important for the dog to know that the enjoyment comes from him, Maner said.
“It’s been humbling working with an animal that’s so well-trained,” he said.
When your partner’s a dog
Patrolling with a K-9 partner looks a little different than Starsky and Hutch.
“The town of Thatcher … really put the best stuff into a car you could put in, for a K-9,” Maner said.
In this case, a Chevy Tahoe with a custom canine insert that allows Apollo to stand up. A heat alarm in the car that Maner can monitor from his phone if the temperature rises.
Then there’s the remote sensor that allows Maner to open the car door by pushing a button on his belt.
To keep him safe and comfortable off duty, the town built Apollo a custom run and an air-conditioned dog house where he lives on Maner’s property.
To say Team Apollo has been supported might be an understatement.
But when it comes down to the nitty-gritty, all the expense put into the purchase, training and maintenance of Apollo (around $31,000 according to Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods) would be gone in an instant if he were to suffer a fatality.
And that’s where K9s of Valor, a foundation that assists law enforcement agencies with canines, stepped in.
A good in-vest-ment
In February, word got around that a stand-out team was training at K9 Defense, and Valor members went to see for themselves.
“They actually came to meet [me] and wanted to vest Apollo,” Maner said. “I’m actually not sure, actually, how I got such a nice vest.”
A police dog’s vest is his body armor. A standard vest runs around $3,000. Maner figured they would apply for grants to get one.
But K9s of Valor insisted on outfitting Apollo, and asked K9 Storm to make a custom vest for him. (Maner also tips his hat to Phoenix Police Department K-9 Officer Ron Dorfman, who personally pitched in to purchase Apollo’s vest.)
Weighing in a little over 1.5 pounds, the vest is capable of stopping most handgun calibers.
“Actually, you’re kinda relying on this dog to save your life,” Maner said.
“To me, he’s just always been amazing to work with,” he said.
“We’ve helped every agency in the Valley,” he added.