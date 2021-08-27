Nothing beats the smell of fresh, pine scented mountain air tingling your nose, the crunch of earth beneath trusty hiking shoes, or the sound of freely singing birds, especially if you lead a hiking group that’s just met up again after 18 months.
“I just love it up here,” said Charmayne Dobbs, taking a break from hiking up Ladybug Peak, an outcropping on Mount Graham that overlooks a stunning view of wide swaths of the southwestern part of Graham County. “It’s so much more than just a forest.”
Dobbs is the organizer of the seven-year-old Gila Valley Hiking Club. Back in 2014 Dobbs and fellow leads in the club took, on average, around 20 people on hikes, twice a month, all around Graham and Greenlee counties, from cool Mount Graham in the hotter summer months to the deserts below in the cooler winter months. Dobbs said the club explored abandoned railroad tracks and tunnels in Greenlee county to less well known Native American petroglyph sites in both counties. But the dual hit of Dobbs husband, Bill, getting diagnosed and seriously sick with a rare medical disorder in 2019 and later the rapid spread of COVID-19, caused her to suspend the club.
“A year ago I couldn’t get off the couch,” Bill said, as he led a procession of 18 people and two dogs on a two and a quarter mile hike on the Ladybug Saddle Trail. It was both his and the club’s first hike in 18 months.
Bill has granulomatosis with polyangiitis, that causes inflammation of the blood vessels in your nose, sinuses, throat, lungs and kidneys
“It’s good to feel better and good to do things that I used to do,” Bill said. “It feels really natural rather than a big deal.”
While spending four days a week at a cabin he and his wife share, Bill said he began doing a few more activities everyday and “all of a sudden I realized I am better,” he said.
With that, Charmayne started to reorganize the hiking club through Facebook and the club’s email list. Monsoon rain delayed what would have been the first club hike one week, until August 21. On that day, some old friends from the original club and a few new faces met under clear skies and enjoyed a cool breeze.
“That’s an indicator that there’s adequate interest,” Charmayne said.
“It’s so exciting to be back again,” said hiking club participant Sandi Leavitt. “It gets me out. It gets me seeing things that I wouldn’t have seen on my own.”
Charmayne said that was one of the goals she had when starting the club, to get people out to explore the natural beauty of the area more and to connect people interested in hiking and the great outdoors to one another. Another reason was to both increase public awareness of the need for and raise money for the upkeep and maintenance of hiking trails on Mount Graham.
Growing up in the area, Charmayne said her family would come up to Mount Graham often to picnic, but never really to hike. In high school and during her early college experience at Eastern Arizona College, she and a group of friends got into hiking the mountain.
Now, after retiring from 37 years at Safford Unified School District as a teacher and a staff development coordinator, Charmayne said she’s hiked all but two trails on the mountain in her more than 50 years of hiking around the mountain.
Built originally during the Great Depression by the federally funded New Deal Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930’s, Charmayne said the hiking trails on Mount Graham used to be well maintained by the U.S. Forest Service and crews of local high schoolers in the summer, but a sharp decrease in federal funds in the 1980’s and erosion and fire damage over the years have caused a lot of the trails on the mountain to fall into disrepair, or just made them difficult to follow.
In 2014 Charmayne and Bill attended a Forest Service meeting to ask about maintenance on one of their favorite trails. Charmayne said the Forest Service advised them to start a formal hiking club and by asking people to sign in before the hike began, the club and the Forest Service could show people were using the trails and both the club and the Forest Service could apply for grants to improve the trails.
The club also asked members to contribute an annual fee of $10, both for contributing to funds to buy tools for trail maintenance projects and first aid kits.
And it worked. Charmayne said the club helped the Forest Service raise $65,000 in grants in just six years. That money went to helping make and set up new trail signs and maintain trails and picnic areas. Charmayne said she and her husband and a few other club members themselves would help maintain and clean on average 36 miles of trails each summer before Bob fell ill in 2019.
“We can sit around and complain about a trail or a picnic site and feel bad,” Charmayne said, “or we can do something about it and feel good.”
Charmayne’s goal now is to continue both that advocacy and community work by keeping the hiking club going.
Charmayne said she can promise that the club will take at least two hikes per month, with hikes for people of all skill levels and preferences.
The club is also no longer charging an annual fee because Charmayne said the fees they collected in previous years have already funded the first aid kits and trail cleaning tools they need.
“Our goal is just to have people come out and enjoy the outdoors,” Charmayne said, looking back up at the mountain after completing the trail. “Where else can you enjoy the desert heat in the winter and drive up 30 minutes to play in the snow?”