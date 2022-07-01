The legacy of Hyrum and Elizabeth Crockett

Hyrum Wesley Crockett was born in Salem, Utah, on June 24, 1877. He was the son of Wilford Woodruff Crockett I and Mary Mahala Reed Crockett. The family relocated to Arizona and Pima in 1883, where Hyrum grew up and became known as “Hite.”
As a youth, he did the many chores of one growing up on a farm and in a rural area. These included herding cows, irrigating, hoeing weeds and such. He was taught early to work hard and do it right the first time, or else his mother would take him to do it over.
Inasmuch as he hated the taste of soap, he learned early never to use bad language. From both parents he learned always to speak kindly of others and treat the elderly with respect.
From 1896 to 1898, Hite’s father served a mission in Boston and Maine. He was the first missionary called by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints from the Gila Valley. He visited his birthplace of Vinalhaven, Maine, where he passed his 56th birthday. While he was away, Hite and his two brothers, Wilford Woodruff II and David Owen, built a red-brick home on their lot in Pima. The boys had 10 sisters, five of whom died as infants.
Hite spent a few years in Clifton-Morenci working at Milt Lines’ dairy and was an avid player on the Morenci baseball team. He also spent a few years in Mesa working. In 1906, the 29-year-old Hite was called on a mission to the southern states. He returned home a year later after contracting typhoid fever.
Lizzie
Elizabeth Lamb, known as “Lizzie,” was born in Matthewsville on Oct. 13, 1889, to Thomas Norman Lamb and Janette Ferrin Lamb.
During the time Hite was on his mission, Lizzie worked in various homes in Pima, including the Crocketts’. Years later, she confided to her daughter Dorothy that one day Hite’s mother had observed when he returned home, he was going to “need” to get married; whereupon Lizzie stated she would marry him.
Upon his return, Hite went to the socials and dances and was the most eligible bachelor. Not only was he good-looking, but a steady, dependable worker. Elizabeth caught his eye, as he thought she was the prettiest girl there. He asked to take her home – she was living then with her grandmother, Janetta McBride Ferrin – and from that time forward, she did not go with anyone else.
On Sept. 24, 1908, the couple traveled all day to Solomonville and back in a buggy to acquire their marriage license. They were married that evening at Hite’s parents’ home by Bishop Philemon C. Merrill.
A few days later, accompanied by Hite’s mother, as well as his sister Retta and her husband, Roderick Williams, the newlyweds went by train to Salt Lake City, Utah, where they were sealed in the temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
For a time, they lived with Hite’s parents. Then they bought the “white rock school house” just west of his parents’ place and converted it into a home where their first three children were born. They purchase 60 acres on the east side of the road to the river and built their dream home, where they lived out their lives. A grandson, Lawrence Crockett, his wife Edilia and their family live there now.
During this time, Hite worked for John Mattice at his meat market. Then he and Reece Green were partners in the meat market and store housed in the old Pima Bank building, which later became the REA, currently the Eastern Arizona Museum. Hite’s days were long, putting in a “second shift” on their farm, raising grain, corn and hay, while also planting fruit trees and vegetables and having cows to milk.
Hite and Lizzie Crockett were both active in church and community affairs. He was a town councilman and a school trustee. He was Sunday school superintendent and YMMIA president. He also served two years as counselor to Bishop Charles E. Ferrin and seven years as counselor to Bishop Reece Green. At the time of his death, he was a counselor in the High Priests Quorum Presidency of the St. Joseph Stake. He was only 56 when colon, liver and gall bladder cancer took his life on April 13, 1934.
He and his wife had a family of 12, including a young son, Clayson Reed, age 4, who died in November 1918 of the flu.
A lasting legacy
At the time of Hite’s death, son Emil and daughter Retta were married, which left nine children at home, the youngest of whom was only 2. Lizzie, who was 43, lived another 43 years, raising her children – serving them and the community. She never learned to drive an automobile, so she walked wherever she wanted or needed to go, often pushing a stroller with others trailing behind. She was a faithful visiting teacher for 60 years.
This couple, like countless others, left a great posterity who contributed much to the building up of the Gila Valley. Many still make their homes here. Both Hyrum and Elizabeth rest in the Pima Cemetery.
Their children are:
Emil, married to Berenice Kempton
Norman, married to Lorene Harms
Retta, married to Fonzo Lofgreen
Osmer, married to Jamie Hart
Dorothy, married to Eugene Nielsen
Cleo, married to Mary Mamie Layton
Kenneth, married to Anita Jacobson
Buba, married to Theo Larson
Elmo, married to Jennie Hancock
Irene, married to Jerry Hancock, and later Eldon Angle
Doris, married to Gerald Monteirth
These and other individual and family histories may be found at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima. Hours are Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.