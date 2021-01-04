Ask the Lindseys what they do for a living and they’ll tell you he’s a web designer and she’s an information technology director. Ask them what they’re passionate about and you’ll get a completely different answer.
The Safford couple will tell you they’re ambassadors.
They are ambassadors to the world of hot air balloons and if you saw all of those towering balloons of different hues in the sky this weekend you can thank the Lindseys. They invited a handful of friends to Safford to take advantage of its perfect balloon-flying weather. Seven balloons went up.
And if they have their way, Safford will one day host a formal event with tons more balloons.
The beginning
Greg and Susan Lindsey married in 1982. Greg grew up in Safford and Susan met him after moving to the city her senior year of high school. They married, went to college, had two children and raised their son and daughter while chasing their careers. Then, Susan went and fell in love again.
Back in 2007, she went to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta with some friends. For nine days every October, hundreds of pilots descend upon the city to participate in balloon rodeos, twilight balloon glows and a mass ascension.
“It was just magical to me. I fell instantly in love and I was just like, ‘They’re magical. They’re beautiful, they’re big. They float,’” she said. “There were just so many balloons there and I’m like, I’ve got to be around this, I want to get involved in this. How do people do this?”
Thanks to friends, Susan quickly found herself volunteering to be a crew member for a couple of pilots, going so far as to drive hundreds of miles to whatever event they were participating in. Greg, a private fixed-wing airplane pilot, didn’t understand the attraction but he’d tag along here and there.
When Susan was diagnosed with ovarian and breast cancer in 2012, she kept participating in hot air balloon events, with Greg performing many of her duties.
A scary moment
In 2016, Susan said Greg woke up one morning, looked over and thought she’d stopped breathing.
“He literally woke me up and he started hugging me and he said, ‘Well, I was thinking maybe we should get a hot air balloon,’” Susan said. “He said he just thought to himself, ‘The only thing this person has ever wanted in our whole lives was a hot air balloon. What am I doing?’”
He thought it would take six months to find a used balloon. It took three days.
The couple found a man in Maine selling a balloon he called the Air Loon; they met him in Pennsylvania and bought it.
A used balloon runs for $12,000-$18,000, Susan said. A new one can cost $35,000 to $70,000 depending upon the details of the design.
Greg earned his private and commercial balloon pilot’s licenses first and Susan followed in 2018.
One of his first instructors asked him why he was pursuing his license, Greg said.
“I remember so vividly that I had the angel on my left side of my shoulder and the devil on my right side, and the angel said, ‘Don’t say it,’ and I said it,” Greg said. “ I told my instructor, I said, ‘Because it’s going to make my wife happy’ and that was not a good thing to say to a pilot. He just said, ‘You need to find the passion to do this’ and I said, ‘I don’t. I’m just doing this to make my wife happy.’”
Six months later, Greg, too, was in love.
“I just was fascinated by it. It was a sport. It was a challenge. It wasn’t boring. Every flight when we take off, we never know where we’re gonna go,” he said.
The couple, who now have two balloons, created AZ Air Ventures, not to make money but to pay for their expensive habit, Susan laughs. They take up passengers in The Floating Awaysis and Just Ducky once or twice a week. They also participate in about 18 weekend hot air balloon events annually.
With only 3,000 licensed hot air balloon pilots in the U.S. and 10,000 worldwide, the couple said everyone becomes tight-knit.
“The ballooning community is just like a family. We all come together just like we did for this event. We had seven balloons here, you know? So we had pilots plus wives, plus dogs. In some cases, we had some with children and they all stayed at my house,” Susan said. “We were feeding 25, 30 people breakfast and dinner every day while they were here, just to help save expenses because they were all coming on their own dime.”
Ambassadors
Greg also recalls another pivotal conversation, this one with Tim Taylor, one of his mentors.
“He told me, ‘We just don’t fly balloons. We’re ambassadors. We always want to do the right thing.’ And he said, ‘We’re entertainers,’” Greg said. “He always said, ‘You don’t want to get up high and fly where the people on the ground can’t see you. You want to be on the ground. You want to land at a school yard when kids are out there for PE. You want to land at Dairy Queen and have them bring you out a chocolate milkshake and have people come up to you and ask you questions’... So I really feel that I’m an ambassador and that I love to be an entertainer, and that’s what I do. I want to be around where the people are.”
Greg is one of only a dozen pilots who earned the certification necessary to become a member of the Albuquerque “Dawn Patrol,” meaning he can take part in pre-dawn events. The vast majority of pilots can’t fly at night.
Most hot air balloon events aren’t nearly as large as the one in New Mexico; most are held in small communities and it’s her dream for the Gila Valley to host such an event. She’s already spoken with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce. She said an event will draw people in — people who will spend money on lodging, meals and gas and get a close look at the beauty of the Gila Valley.
Just look at this past weekend as one example, she said.
“I think it would be really cool for our community to get a well-known event,” Susan said.
There is nothing better than taking someone up for their first ride, she said.
“Most of them are just giddy with excitement and they’re just like, ‘This is the best ever. Oh, my gosh, I’ve never done anything like this,’ and you realize you were able to give that gift to that person. You were able to give that experience and less than 1% of the population will ever take a hot air balloon ride.”
Susan said they often land in neighborhoods and invite children who rush outside a chance to climb inside the basket. Other times, she and Greg will just set up their balloons and use their burners to make them glow for people.
“Before COVID, we’d put four or five kids in there and do a couple of burns, and then they’d get out the back side and we put the next four or five kids in there because that may be the only experience those kids have. They may not be able to afford a balloon ride, but they got to get in a balloon, you know?” Susan said. “We also used to do tether rides where we tie off the balloons to vehicles and then we just lift them up, you know, 50, 60 feet and then bring them back down. We want to share this. We are so excited about ballooning and we love it. We love the magic of it.”
To this day, she still gets excited at the thought of going up.
“It’s like it’s Christmas Eve every night where you’re just so excited,” she said. “You can’t wait until the morning.”