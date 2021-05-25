A physical reminder of the lives lost during the Vietnam War, The Moving Wall, will be making its third trip to Graham County next month.
The Moving Wall is a smaller replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC. It has been touring the nation for over 30 years and has visited Graham County twice before, said Chris Gibbs, volunteer project coordinator.
Gibbs said he’s on the hunt for volunteers to be on hand while it’s set up at H. Lyle Grant Park in Thatcher June 10 through June 14.
“We have to have it manned 24/7 the entire time it’s set up,” Gibbs said. “It’s for the protection of the wall and it’s to help people find the names they’re looking for.”
On average, the wall needs six to eight volunteers at all times during the day, Gibbs said. At night, the wall needs three volunteers to watch over it for security reasons. In the daylight, the volunteers help visitors find names and make rubbings of the engraved names on paper.
If he can’t find enough volunteers, he will do what needs to be done to ensure the community can visit the wall, he said.
“We’re going to have upwards of 200 volunteer slots to fill being three hours each,” he said.
It’s been 13 years since The Moving Wall came to Graham County. The symbolism behind the wall is moving to him, especially since he and his wife are both former Air Force officers, Gibbs said. Several friends were killed in the Vietnam War, too, he said.
“It’s a solemn memorial to those who lost their lives in the conflict. We want to emphasize honor and respect,” he said. “I’m very proud to be a part of it.”
Ryan Rapier, Thatcher town councilman and Moving Wall media coordinator, said it will be a unique experience.
“It’s basically one opportunity to come and get a sense of what it’s like to visit the wall in Washington DC,” he said. “It’s an honor to be asked to participate with the wall because my dad is a Vietnam veteran.”